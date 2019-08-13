Man critically injured after falling off mountain bike in Haleiwa

A 62-year-old man was critically injured today after he fell off a trail while riding his mountain bike in the Pupukea-Paumalu Forest Reserve.
Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said the man, believed to be a local resident, went “head over heels” down a 4-foot drop.
The fire department sent five units, including Air 1, with 16 personnel at 1:18 p.m. The first unit arrived at 1:27 p.m. and hiked in.
When they arrived at 2:13 p.m., other bikers in the group were performing CPR. HFD personnel took over CPR, and a rescue company arrived and prepared the man for transport.
Someone had an ATV, and HFD used it to transport the man to an area where Air 1 picked him up.
Air 1 transported him to a landing zone at Sunset Beach Elementary School.
Emergency Medical Services transported him in critical condition to a hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.