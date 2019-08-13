Man critically injured after falling off mountain bike in Haleiwa

A 62-year-old man was critically injured today after he fell off a trail while riding his mountain bike in the Pupukea-Paumalu Forest Reserve.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said the man, believed to be a local resident, went “head over heels” down a 4-foot drop.

The fire department sent five units, including Air 1, with 16 personnel at 1:18 p.m. The first unit arrived at 1:27 p.m. and hiked in.

When they arrived at 2:13 p.m., other bikers in the group were performing CPR. HFD personnel took over CPR, and a rescue company arrived and prepared the man for transport.

Someone had an ATV, and HFD used it to transport the man to an area where Air 1 picked him up.

Air 1 transported him to a landing zone at Sunset Beach Elementary School.

Emergency Medical Services transported him in critical condition to a hospital.