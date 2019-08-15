Missing license plate leads to Hilo man being charged with weapon, drug offenses

A truck’s missing front license plate led Hawaii County police to the discovery Thursday of drugs and firearms inside, as well as the charging of a 32-year-old man in Hilo.

Police were canvassing an area in Pepeekeo known to be where stolen vehicles are dumped, when they noticed a man seated in a truck without a front plate.

Police approached the man and found a rifle in the truck along with ammunition.

They arrested Matthew Haraguchi of Hilo and recovered the truck.

After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered two rifles, large amounts of ammunition for the rifles, drugs, drug paraphernalia, $281 in cash, and items relating to drug distribution.

After conferring with prosecutors, police charged Haraguchi with several firearms crimes and violations, possession of drugs and related drug parahphernalia. They seized the cahs as proceeds from drug distribution.

He is being held in lieu of $187,000 bail. His court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19 in Hilo District Court.