Trades strengthen but muggy weather remains for Hawaii

Although more robust tradewinds have returned to the islands, high temperatures promise to keep muggy conditions around for another day.

Moderate to locally breezy trades are expected to remain in the Hawaiian isles through Saturday, according to weather officials, but decrease slightly on Sunday and Monday.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit, isolated showers and trades of 10 to 20 miles per hour. A weak, low-level trough will result in high humidity, and periods of windward and mauka showers mainly overnight and early morning, through Saturday.

The heat indexes, which reflect what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined, are expected to reach as high as 99 degrees in Honolulu, 98 in Kapolei, 97 in Kahului and 96 in Lihue.

Temperatures around the state set a new record, and matched three others, on Thursday.

A record low of 60 degrees was set at Kahului on Thursday, breaking the old record of 64 in 2014. However, the city also matched a record high of 93 was set in 2006.

Honolulu matched a record high of 92 degrees set in 2005. And Lihue tied a record high of 89 degrees in Lihue set in 2017.

Since the start of the month of August, temperatures have either tied or surpassed previous high records almost daily.

Trades are expected to pick up again toward midweek next week. But by the middle of next week, a tropical disturbance is expected to move in, bringing higher humidity levels once again late Tuesday through Thursday.