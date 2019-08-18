Man arrested in Waianae murder case

A 20-year-old man is in police custody in connection with a stabbing death in Waianae Sunday morning.
Honolulu police said they went to a 54-year-old man’s residence at 6:10 a.m. on a report of a stabbing.
A city ambulance transported the man to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center where he died from his injuries.
Police arrested the 20-year-old man without incident at the health center under suspicion of murder at 7:05 a.m.
