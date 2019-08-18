Shoplifting attempt leads to fire in Nanakuli Sack N Save

A suspect is on the run after his attempt to shoplift a razor from a Nanakuli grocery store Sunday morning went up in flames.

At about 6:30 a.m., the male suspect started a fire in aisle 6 of Sack N Save while trying to steal a razor that was on sale for $13.79.

A source said the culprit used a blow torch to try to melt the plastic packaging to the Gillette Fusion Proshield Chill razor, which was hanging on a locked merchandising hook.

Sheryl Toda, spokeswoman for Sack N Save, said a grocery clerk saw the fire and quickly put out the flames.

She said the shoplifter ran away, and employees called police.

Police confirmed that they responded and opened a fourth-degree arson investigation.

A source said the man actually stuck around long enough to try to help employees put out the fire, which was burning below a shelf of aftershave bottles, but was able to flee in the commotion. He is believed to have tried the same thing before, the source said.

Toda said no one was hurt in the incident.

“Safety of our customers and our employees is a top priority,” Toda said. “We are glad no one got hurt in this morning’s incident.”

Afterwards, black melted material remained on the retail hook and stuck on the bright floor tiles — a small reminder of the shoplifting attempt that went up in smoke.