Hawaiian Humane Society selects new CEO after nationwide search

The Hawaiian Humane Society has named Anna Neubauer as the new president and CEO of its organization.

Neubauer, a certified veterinary technician and animal welfare administrator, worked at an animal shelter in Denver, Colorado, called Dumb Friends League, where she served as vice president of operations.

“Dumb Friends League is widely regarded as one of the most progressive and best run animal shelters in the country,” the humane society said in a news release today.

Neubauer was also the co-founder and clinic director of the Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“Oahu’s animals deserve the very best, and we are confident in Anna’s ability to continue the Hawaiian Humane Society’s legacy of leadership in progressive animal sheltering,” said Ginny Tiu, board chair of the Hawaiian Humane Society. “I am very grateful to Interim CEO Martha Armstrong and her team, Victoria Cowper and Dr. Julie Dinnage, DVM, for their leadership during our president & CEO search.”

Armstrong was named interim CEO in May, following the resignation of former society CEO and President Lisa Fowler in March. Fowler said she resigned “for personal reasons” after former employees protested the euthanasia of animals and hostile work environment.

Neubauer will succeed Armstrong in mid-October.