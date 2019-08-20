High-surf advisory in effect for south shores of Hawaiian Islands

A high-surf advisory is in effect for all south-facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands.

A large south-southwest swell is expected to sweep across the state, peaking later this afternoon and tonight with the possibility of reaching warning levels at its peak. The advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Expect surf between 7 and 10 feet this morning and up to 10 to 14 feet later this afternoon through tonight. The surf is expected to lower to 7 to 10 feet Wednesday for all south shores.

“Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channels dangerous,” the advisory said.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers are advised to exercise caution and heed all advice given by Honolulu Ocean Safety officials.