Woman dies after crashing into lagoon in Hawaii Kai

A 62-year-old woman has died after crashing her Mercedes into the lagoon this afternoon in Hawaii Kai, police said.

At about 12:12 p.m. today, the woman was traveling southbound on Opoi Street at Mariner’s Cove, when for unknown reasons, she failed to stop and ended up in the lagoon off Niumalu Loop.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated and transported her in critical condition to a hospital, where she died.

This is the 39th traffic fatality in 2019 compared with 36 at the same time in 2018.