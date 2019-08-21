Police arrest girl, 15, suspected in Waikiki hotel sand sculpture vandalism

Honolulu police arrested a 15-year-old girl after she allegedly vandalized a sand sculpture at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree criminal property damage.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu sought the public’s help last week in identifying two suspects involving the vandalism that took place at the hotel at 2259 Kalakaua Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Police released a surveillance video that captured an unknown female repeatedly striking the sculpture with a pillow.

She then climbed onto a protective barrier surrounding the artwork and defaced the sculpture with her hand while another female recorded the act on a cellular phone.

Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers said they received tips from the public on the identification of the suspects described as Oahu residents.

The second suspect who is also a juvenile has yet to be arrested.

The sand sculpture which represents the Makahiki season has since been restored by the artist.