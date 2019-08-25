Baseball bat used in Waikiki attack, police say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A 25-year-old man was in custody today after he struck a man with a bat in Waikiki, police said.
The suspect was arguing with a 33-year-old man when he hit the older man in the chest with an aluminum baseball bat, causing pain and swelling, police said.
The incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. today and the suspect was arrested shortly afterwards on Kaiulani Avenue for investigation of second-degree assault and contempt warrants.
