Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UH Maui College back in session

Monday is the first day of instruction for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Hawaii Maui College.

Enrollment last fall was 3,092 students, continuing a downward trend, according to UH statistics.

Today is the last day to register online without the $30 late registration fee. Resident tuition for the fall 2019 semester is $131 per credit, or $345 per credit for nonresidents. Check maui.hawaii.edu.

Lahaina concert benefits school

Support Hawaiian immersion school Punana Leo o Lahaina at Saturday’s Lahaina Strong Benefit Concert hosted by Fleetwood’s on Front St.

Last year’s inaugural event raised over $10,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Lane. “This year we thought if we can raise that kind of money in the face of tragedy and help to bring a community together, why not choose another local cause and do it again?” said Fleetwood’s General Manager Ashley Leal.

The concert starts at 8 p.m.; performers include I-Drive and Soul Easy. Tickets are $10 at the door. Contact 669-MICK or donate directly at fleetwoodsonfrontst.com/punana-leo.

Projects affect road and park

Be advised of the following public projects underway this week:

>> Kaluanui Road from Kokomo Road to Baldwin Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sept. 4-13 for road preservation work involving hot-mix paving. Traffic will be detoured around the work area.

>> The driveway to the lower field and playground at Keokea Park will close Monday for drainage and grading improvements. The county says the parking lot should reopen Sept. 16. The main access road and park amenities including the playground will remain open.