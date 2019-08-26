Crash closes 2 eastbound lanes on Airport Viaduct | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Two town-bound lanes of the Airport Viaduct are closed because of an overturned vehicle, Honolulu police said.
Police said the two left lanes are blocked at the airport off-ramp.
The incident happened at about 1:25 p.m.
