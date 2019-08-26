 Man, who frequents Puna and Hilo, wanted for questioning in attempted murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Top News

Man, who frequents Puna and Hilo, wanted for questioning in attempted murder

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Aug. 26, 2019
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

  • COURTESY HAWAII POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Robert Pahio

Hawaii County police are asking for help in finding a 33-year-old man wanted for questioning in an attempted murder investigation.

Robert Pahio, who frequents Puna and Hilo, is also wanted for outstanding warrants.

Pahio is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 268 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The public is advised not to approach Pahio, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 935-3311 or contact Detective Frank Mohica at 961-2379 or email him at frank.mohica@hawaiicounty.gov

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
KFC partners with Beyond Meat
Next Story
Back at U.S. Open, Serena beats Sharapova for 19th time in row
Looking Back

Scroll Up