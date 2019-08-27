3 sent to hospital after car runs red light, crashes into ambulance in Ward area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Three people were taken to a hospital following an early-morning vehicle collision involving an American Medical Response ambulance in the Ward area.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Beretania Street and Ward Avenue near the Hele Gas Station and Honolulu Museum of Art sometime before 2:20 a.m. today.

The ambulance was traveling westbound on South Beretania Street taking a patient to The Queen’s Medical Center from Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children when a sedan ran a red light and struck the ambulance on its side, according to AMR spokesman Dr. James Ireland.

The ambulance was in “non-emergency mode” at the time of the crash which means non-activated lights and sirens and traveling at the posted speed limit.

The ambulance struck a “no left turn” sign and came to rest in a grassy area near the gas station.

The patient and an emergency medical technician in the ambulance sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in another AMR ambulance that responded to the crash.

Firefighters and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene. EMS took the sedan driver, a 23-year-old man, to a hospital in serious condition.

Ireland said a second emergency medical technician who was in the AMR ambulance at the time of the collision went to the hospital on his own sometime after the crash.