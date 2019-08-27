Muggy conditions ratchet up as tradewinds ease | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Breezy tradewinds will gradually decline through midweek, weather officials said, potentially enough for localized sea breezes to develop over leeward areas beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The pattern is expected to hold through the upcoming weekend, resulting in warm and humid conditions.

Today’s highs range from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit with winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Due to the humidity factor, the Hawaiian isles are expected to feel pretty hot today. The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when humidity and temperature are combined, is expected to reach as high as 101 degrees in Honolulu, 97 in Kahului, and 96 in Kapolei and Lihue this afternoon.

On the surf front, a long-period, south-southwest swell will gradually build today and tonight. Surf is expected to peak to near advisory levels along south-facing shores on Wednesday and Thursday. The swell will gradually diminish Friday and Saturday.

On Monday, two temperatures matched record highs from previous years. A high of 88 in Hilo tied with the previous record set in 2007. A high of 89 in Lihue tied with the previous record set in 1981. A string of record highs and ties in temperatures have been set nearly daily since the start of the month, continuing a trend that began in May.