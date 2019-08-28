Heavy influx of Portuguese man-of-war prompts warning signs at Sherwoods Beach

City officials posted warning signs at Sherwoods Beach in Waimanalo this morning after they saw a heavy influx of Portuguese man-of-war.
The Portuguese man-of-war is a species of siphonophore, a group of animals that are closely related to jellyfish, and can deliver a painful sting even weeks after having washed ashore.
