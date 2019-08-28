Rep. Tulsi Gabbard misses the mark to qualify for next presidential debate in 2 final polls

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard failed to reach the 2% threshold in two polls released today, the final day that Democratic presidential candidates have to qualify for the third debate next month.

Gabbard and Tom Steyer, the billionaire former hedge fund investor from California, have both been on the cusp of making the debates and their supporters had hoped the polls from USA Today and Quinnipiac would push them over the edge.

However, both received zero to 1% in both polls.

Gabbard surpassed the threshold of 130,000 individual donors and achieved 2% in two out of the four required polls.

If she stays in the race, she can count this toward qualifying for the October debate, which has the same requirements.