Lifeguards rescue snorkeler found unconscious in Hanauma Bay

City lifeguards at Hanauma Bay rescued a 48-year-old snorkeler who was found unresponsive this morning.

The visiting woman was found at 9 a.m. face down in the bay, spokeswoman with the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.

Lifeguards brought her to shore, and administered rescue breathing and she regained consciousness.

Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded and performed advanced life-saving treatment. She was transported in serious condition to a hospital.