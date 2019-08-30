 Driver found guilty in 2016 hit-and-run pedestrian fatality in Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Driver found guilty in 2016 hit-and-run pedestrian fatality in Nanakuli

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Edward Werner said outside a state courtroom Thursday that now that his family and friends have gotten justice, it’s time to set the ashes of his son Kaulana free. Read more

