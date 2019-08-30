Gabriel throws 3 TDs in UCF debut

ORLANDO, Fla. >> Brandon Wimbush was impressive in his UCF debut. Mililani graduate Dillon Gabriel may have been just as good.

Wimbush, the former Notre Dame star who won the starting quarterback job this summer, threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns and Gabriel added three touchdown passes off the bench in a 62-0 season-opening rout of Florida A&M on Thursday.

“I thought all of them did a ton of positive things,” coach Josh Heupel said.

Gabriel, a true freshman, sparkled after finishing second in the competition for the position that opened because of an injury sidelining two-time American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year McKenzie Milton, who preceded Gabriel as an All-State quarterback at Mililani.

Gabriel performed well enough in fall camp that Heupel felt he deserved some playing time in the opener, and the freshman showed why by going 9-for- 13 for127 yards with TD passes to Otis Anderson, Tre Nixon and Alex Harris.

“I think it’s spectacular what he did,” Wimbush said, adding Gabriel “did a heck of a job of staying poised” for a freshman in his first college game.