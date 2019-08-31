Fan ignites and burns Salt Lake apartment, causing $40,000 in damage

A pedestal fan caught fire in a Salt Lake apartment today, causing $40,000 in fire damage.

At 9 a.m., six Honolulu Fire Department units and 22 personnel arrived at 3019 Ala Ilima Street in response to a building fire on the third floor of a five-story apartment building, where light smoke had been coming from.

There were no reported injures in the accidental fire, and the occupant of the unit was not home at the time. A neighbor controlled the fire with a hose before fire department personnel arrived and extinguished it just before 9:30 a.m.

Of the estimated $40,000 in damages, $30,000 was for structural damage and $10,000 was for content damage. The residence had a non-functional fire alarm and no fire sprinklers.