Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

Maui Fresh Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului. Visit queenkaahumanucenter.com.
Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference: Wednesday through Saturday at Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, with instruction on gathering and weaving fibers into baskets, fish traps and other useful items. Cost is $389 for workshops and meals. Check kbhmaui.com/hawaii-culture/weaving.
Upcountry Farmers Market: Open 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, at Kulamalu Town Center. Visit upcountryfarmersmarket.com.
Suicide Prevention Month: The Department of Health Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch, in partnership with Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force, will have a proclamation presentation at the Maui County Council at 9 a.m. Friday in Council Chambers, followed by the “Out of the Darkness Walk” at Keopuolani Park at 9 a.m. Sept. 28. Email danielle.bergan@mentalhealthhawaii.org.
Craft+Canvas:“Celebration of land and sea” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kohola Brewery in Lahaina, featuring waste-free art exhibit by Stephanie Meyer and silent auction to benefit the Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund.
