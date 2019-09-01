Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> Maui Fresh Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului. Visit queenkaahumanucenter.com.

>> Kauluhiwaolele Maui Fiber Arts Conference: Wednesday through Saturday at Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, with instruction on gathering and weaving fibers into baskets, fish traps and other useful items. Cost is $389 for workshops and meals. Check kbhmaui.com/hawaii-culture/weaving.

>> Upcountry Farmers Market: Open 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, at Kulamalu Town Center. Visit upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

>> Suicide Prevention Month: The Department of Health Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch, in partnership with Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force, will have a proclamation presentation at the Maui County Council at 9 a.m. Friday in Council Chambers, followed by the “Out of the Darkness Walk” at Keopuolani Park at 9 a.m. Sept. 28. Email danielle.bergan@mentalhealthhawaii.org.

>> Craft+Canvas:“Celebration of land and sea” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kohola Brewery in Lahaina, featuring waste-free art exhibit by Stephanie Meyer and silent auction to benefit the Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund.

>> The Liquor Control Adjudication Board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the David K. Trask Jr. Office Building to take up liquor law violations against Wai Bar in Wailuku that include permitting dancing in areas not approved for such. Find the agenda at mauicounty.gov.

>> Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness’ next free training session on the island’s natural environment for tour guides, educators and the public will be 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kamehameha Schools Maui in Pukalani. Guest speaker is Hawaiian hoary bat expert Kristin Jonasson. Sign up at mauimauka.org.

>> The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s monthly meeting will include a free talk on “Overtourism and Sea Level Rise: Some Economic Dimensions” by economist Paul Brewbaker from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Maui Ocean Center in Maalaea. Doors open at 5 p.m.