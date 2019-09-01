Maui sports: Long-distance running, golf, high school basketball, tennis

Maui Marathon changes course

The Maui Marathon is getting a new starting point.

Runners in the 49th edition of the race, set for Oct. 13, will begin the 26.2-mile event at 5 a.m. at the historic sugar mill off Hansen Road in Puunene.

In recent years the race had started on Hookele Street, near where the new Safeway supermarket recently opened. Before that the starting line had been near Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

“It was no longer feasible to start it at that location,” co-race director Jim Lynch said of the most recent starting point. “So we started looking for a new location late last year, and race director Jon Emerson looked at the sugar mill and everything worked out from there.

“It is a perfect spot for the start, less congestion due to shutting down the road, easy for buses to pull in and drop off runners, and it is nice and open. Plus, it is a historic location and runners will enjoy it.”

Race organizers measured and adjusted the new course to ensure its status as a qualifying course for the Boston Marathon.

The Maui race will still end in front of the Kaanapali Beach Hotel, as will the half-marathon, 10K and 5K. Those three events will start and end in Kaanapali, with staggered start times beginning at 5:30 a.m.

The marathon expo is set for noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Maui Westin Resort and Spa’s Kaanapali Ballroom.

Peter Sagal, author of “The Incomplete Book of Running” and the host of the popular NPR news quiz show “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” will be running the marathon and will also speak at the expo Oct. 12.

For more information, visit mauimarathon.com.

9-hole golf league starting at Pukalani

Pukalani Country Club will be hosting a nine-hole golf league starting Friday.

The league will run Friday afternoons for eight weeks. There is a $10 sign-up fee per person and a $15 greens fee for each round.

Prizes will be awarded and handicaps are calculated from scores. Competitions include closest to the pin, longest drive and lowest net score for individual and team.

For more information, call Pukalani Country Club at 572-1314.

Lunas seeking coach for boys hoops

Lahainaluna High School is accepting applications for boys basketball head coach.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 15.

Resumes should be emailed to athletic director Scott Soldwisch at scott_ soldwisch/lahainaluna/hidoe@notes.k12.hi.us.

‘Play to Learn’ tennis classes start Sept. 16

The USTA “Play to Learn” tennis program’s fall sessions are set to begin Sept. 16 and Nov. 4.

Each session is six weeks and costs $30 for youths and $56 for adults.

Classes for youth beginners (ages 6-8 and 9-11) and advanced beginners (ages 9-14) are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kahului Community Center and Wednesdays at the Eddie Tam Center courts in Makawao. Youth beginner (ages 9-14) and adult beginner classes will be held Fridays at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Balls and rackets will be provided.

To register, visit trytennishawaii.com. For more information, call the USTA Hawaii Pacific Section at 585-9530.