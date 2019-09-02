For first time in months, Pali Highway opens in both directions

Windward Oahu residents welcomed the Sunday 1 p.m. opening of Pali Highway in both directions for the first time since a February rockslide closed the popular road.
The Pali is now open in both directions from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Fridays. The highway will remain closed on Saturdays through early November to allow further repairs to be completed.
Access to the Pali, a major route connecting Windward Oahu to town, has been limited to Honolulu- bound motorists in the mornings and, subsequently, Kailua-bound drivers in the afternoons, since the February rockfall required an estimated $21 million in emergency repairs.
The work includes slope stabilization as well as the new concrete structure, or “rock shed,” that extends the second Honolulu-bound tunnel’s entrance by about 80 feet to shield motorists from future rockfalls.
Access hours to the highway have gradually increased as repairs were completed, but there has been a three-month delay in fully opening the highway, originally anticipated to happen in August. Additional slope work — as well as work on top of the rock shed — will require nighttime closures until November.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.