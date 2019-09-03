House fire on Kinau Street closes several major roadways

Honolulu firefighters are battling a house fire that broke out at 51 Kinau St., shortly after 4 p.m. today.

All lanes of Kinau Street at Ward Avenue are closed due to the structure fire.

Pensacola Street is now open at Kinau Street and two lanes of Beretania Street at Pensacola are also open.

A nearby condominium resident said the two-story house is abandoned and frequented by homeless people. Flames were clearly visible in the area.

There are 12 Honolulu Fire Department units with 44 personnel at the scene. The first unit arrived at 4:16 p.m.