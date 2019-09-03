Waialua structure fire sparks brush fire, closes area road

Honolulu firefighters are battling an early morning structure fire that sparked a brush fire in Waialua.
Twelve units with more than 35 firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at multiple structures in the area of 67-021 Waialua Beach Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. today.
Police have shut down Waialua Beach Road between Cane Haul and Haleiwa roads as firefighters battle the blaze.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
