How to help Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane Sunday and stalled over the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island for two days. The destructive winds, torrential rains and relentless flooding has likely destroyed more than 10,000 homes and wiped out much of the infrastructure, especially in the Abacos.

Aid experts say there will be immediate emergency needs before the long arduous task for rebuilding begins.

Several organizations are working in the Bahamas:

The Red Cross has 200 volunteers in the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama. Shelter, food, water, medicine and communications are the most urgent needs, said Stephen McAndrew, the deputy director for the Americas of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“All shelter materials are going to be highly needed,” he said. “We know that there will be a need for psychological support. That will continue.”

Global Giving has established the Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund to provide emergency supplies and long-term assistance to help in rebuilding.

World Central Kitchen, set up by chef José Andrés, provides food to people after natural disasters. Andrés and a relief team have arrived in Nassau, the capital, and have begun to identify places where they can set up kitchens on the affected islands.

HeadKnowles is a Bahamian organization that organized relief operations during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Joaquin in 2015. They have set up a site through Go Fund Me.

Yacht Aid Global has set up “Operation Topaz” to bring emergency supplies like food, tarps, hygiene kits, and medicine to Grand Bahama Island and the Abaco Islands. The organization works with yachts in the region to coordinate support.

Team Rubicon, an organization of military veterans that provides disaster relief, is in the Bahamas.