University of Hawaii basketball team names new assistant coach

The University of Hawaii basketball team has named Chris Gerlufsen as an assistant coach.

Gerlufsen, 42, who spent the past three seasons at the University of San Diego, succeeds Adam Jacobsen, who resigned as associate head coach to accept an assistant coach’s job at California Baptist.

Gerlufsen, who arrives in town on Wednesday, said he looks forward to working with Eran Ganot, UH’s fifth-year head coach, and his staff.

“I’ve always had tremendous respect for Eran from a distance, going back to when he was at Hawaii the first go-around, then jumped over to Saint Mary’s,” Gerlufsen said. “They had great success there. I’ve had the opportunity to go against Saint Mary’s the last four years in the (West Coast Conference). I know what a tremendous job Randy Bennett has done at Saint Mary’s. Anyone who’s in that coaching tree has had success.”

At San Diego, Gerlufsen directed an offense that had similar elements to the ’Bows’ four-out motion sets. The Toreros emphasized read-and-react plays utilizing multi-skilled players. The ’Bows have tried to match style with personnel. The past season, the ’Bows relied heavily on ball screens, spacing and quick passes.

“I believe in trying to play the same way, with a few more wrinkles,” Gerlufsen said.

In 2018-19, the Toreros and ’Bows had nearly identical production. The Toreros averaged 72.0 points on 45.7-percent shooting, including 35.1 percent on 3s. The ’Bows’ stats were 72.3 points on 45.1-percent shooting, including 35.4 percent from behind the arc.

Gerlufsen is expected to coordinate the offense, work with the perimeter players, assist in scouting, and help in recruiting. At USD and Hartford, Gerlufsen developed recruiting ties in Texas. He also has had success recruiting internationally. The ’Bows have seven international players on the 2019-20 roster.