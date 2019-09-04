Brush fire closes road near Hawaii Country Club in Wahiawa

Police closed a section of Kunia Road in Wahiawa as firefighters battle a brush fire near the Hawaii Country Club.
The road is closed from Anonui Street to Kunia Drive.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
Police closed a section of Kunia Road in Wahiawa as firefighters battle a brush fire near the Hawaii Country Club.
The road is closed from Anonui Street to Kunia Drive.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.