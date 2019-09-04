Hurricane Juliette weakens overnight in East Pacific

Hurricane Juliette weakened overnight as it continued moving away from the coast of Mexico.
Centered about 2,465 miles east of Hilo at 5 a.m. Hawaii time, Juliette was packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph while heading west-northwest at 6 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Juliette is expected to continue weakening over the next few days while continuing on its current track, the NHC said.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Juliette’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.
