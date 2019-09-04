Bob Newhart marks his 90th birthday, calls laughter the key

LOS ANGELES >> Bob Newhart is celebrating his 90th birthday on Thursday, and he’s got big plans. He’s spending the day with his wife of 56 years, Ginnie, and their children.

Newhart had offers to mark the milestone on stage but decided he’d rather spend it in the company of his family.

The comedian and actor considers laughter the key to longevity in marriage and in life.

He says humor gets people through difficult situations and laughter is as “vital as breathing.”

His career is enduring as well, starting with his hit debut album, “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart” in 1960. He had sitcom successes in the 1970s and ’80s, and a 21st-century Emmy-winning turn as Professor Proton in “The Big Bang Theory.”