Aloha Festivals announces Royal Court

Aloha Festivals has announced its 2019 Royal Court.

This year’s moi kane, or king, is Darwin Kaleolani Kaneaiakala, of Kaneohe, a heavy equipment mechanic with Oahu Transit Services, part-time tour bus driver with Roberts Hawaii, and student of the Hawaiian martial art Lua.

Eileen Iwalani Nepomuceno, of Manoa, has been crowned this year’s queen, or moi wahine. She is the assistant director of human resources at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, specializing in labor relations.

Sage Kaniela Pale, of Ewa Beach, has been named kamalii kane, or prince. A James Campbell High School graduate, Pale is an Outback Steakhouse host with plans to attend college. He is a student of Halau Na Mamo O Puuanahulu.

The kamalii wahine, or princess, is Laura-Lynn Namakaalohilohimekealoha Igarta-Pieters, of Pearl City, a Kamehameha Schools graduate and University of Hawaii at Manoa student, studying secondary education and Hawaiian studies. She has an associate degree in liberal arts and teaching special inclusion education from Leeward Community College. She is also a student of Halau Na Mamo O Puuanahulu.

The Royal Court was announced Saturday in a ceremony at the Royal Hawaiian hotel in the first of the events for the 2019 Aloha Festivals, which has a mission to foster the aloha spirit through the perpetuation of Hawaiian culture.

Throughout September, the court will make appearances at Aloha Festivals events, including the Pearlridge Keiki Hoolaulea on Sept. 14, the 67th Annual Waikiki Hoolaulea on Sept. 21, and the 73rd Annual Floral Parade on Sept. 28.