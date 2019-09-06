Kaneohe man arrested in standoff with police after threat to neighbor

Honolulu police arrested an adult male suspect today after he allegedly threatened his neighbor with a firearm and barricaded himself in his Kaneohe home.

Police said the suspect and another man were involved in an argument on Cobb Adams Road at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the perpetrator threatened the victim with a pistol.

The suspect left the area and returned at about 11 p.m. Police responded and the suspect barricaded himself in his residence.

Police temporarily shut down Lilipuna Road to Cobb Adams Road and Kamehameha Highway to Cobb Adams and officers of the Specialized Services Division responded to the scene.

Police arrested the suspect shortly before 2:40 a.m. today on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree reckless endangering, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug and drug paraphernalia.