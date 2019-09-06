Permit approved for ‘Mauna Convoy’ across Oahu

A convoy of several hundred vehicles driven by people objecting to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea is expected to make its way from Hawaii Kai to Maili on Sunday morning, and state and city officials are warning Oahu motorists to anticipate traffic tie-ups as a result.

The “Mauna Convoy” is expected to begin from Maunalua Bay Beach Park at 9 a.m., and make its way down Kalanianaole Highway westbound onto H-1 Freeway westbound where it will proceed until the end of the freeway at Honokai Hale and travel along Farrington Highway westbound into Maili.

A permit issued jointly by the state Department of Transportation and city Department of Transportation Services said the procession is expected to run through noon.

Supporters of Ku Kia‘i Mauna is listed as the applicant. Between 95-100 people are expected to participate, the application said.

At least some of the vehicles will feature loud speakers, the application said.

The applicant’s request to move onto Farrington Highway in Waipahu and then head back onto H-1 in Kapolei was rejected by DOT.

Under a condition required by the permit, “all participants are required to remain in one lane only and must follow all traffic rules and regulations unless otherwise directed by HPD.”

Participants are expected to gather at Maunalua Bay at 7:30 a.m. with the staging of vehicles set to start at 8:15, the application said.

The group has not hired any special duty police officers, Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu said.

“HPD officers will be moving with the vehicles along the route to ensure the safety of the participants and the general public,” Yu said. “Additional officers will be positioned at the beginning and end of the event. Heavy traffic is expected along the entire route, including freeway on-ramps and nearby streets.”

HPD is urging motorists to exercise caution and patience, she said.

Mauna Convoy permit by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd