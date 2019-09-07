Five-0 Redux: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ fans voice their hopes for season 10

Since the start of “Hawaii Five-0” fans have been very vocal about their feelings about the characters and storylines of the hit action drama. Loyal fans of the show have never wavered in their love for McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and his Five-0 task force — especially his friendship with Danno (Scott Caan). Lately, their urge for McGarrett to find lasting love has been a hot topic in the fandom, especially when asked about his relationship with Cathrine Rollins (Michelle Borth). They also love the more recent main cast members — Lou Grover (Chi McBride), Jerry Ortega (Jorge Garcia), Tani Rey (Meaghan Rath), and Junior Reigns (Beulah Koale) and how they work with McGarrett and within the Five-0 ohana.

Fans have also loved the addition of Hawaii actors Kamekona (Taylor Wily), Sgt. Duke Lukela (Dennis Chun), and Dr. Noelani Cunha (Kimee Balmilero) to the main cast, as their characters represent a connection to Hawaii that cannot be replicated by mainland actors.

A new character joins the main cast in season 10: Quinn Liu played by Katrina Law. Quinn is a former staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, who was recently demoted for insubordination. Like many of the Five-0 task force, Quinn looks like a character that McGarrett often considers for his team — one how bucks the system in order to fight for what is right rather than what is expected or within protocol.

Last week, fans were asked to voice their opinions and hopes for season ten of “Hawaii Five-0.” They took to email and Facebook to share their thoughts. Most fans wanted more of McGarrett and Danno, for both men to find love, and more of a focus on the Five-0 ohana and their families rather than unrealistic stunts or complicated cases. Fans seem to want more about the relationships that have been building and growing for the last ten years, as well as learning the backstories of the newer characters.

MORE MCGARRETT AND DANNO

Most of the fan comments via Facebook seem to hope for more episodes featuring their favorite due, nicknamed “McDanno” by the fandom. “It’s mandatory to always wish for some great Steve and Danny interactions, right? The show doesn’t let us down on that front but I do hope we can get at least one great ‘McDanno’ episode like we could always count on in earlier seasons,” wrote Belle Anderson from South Carolina.

“I would love to see our Dynamic Duo working more cases. We miss [the] banter and our beloved carguements. Maybe more undercover work by both Steve and Danny,” wrote Amy Santos Diaz from the Philippines. Many fans commented on social media about their want for more McDanno and the action and drama centering around their favorite partners.

Fan Paulette Ferrante wrote via email a very familiar comment about McGarrett sharing the reins of leadership on the show. “Season nine lacked McGarrett action scenes and just didn’t feel right the way it seemed like McGarrett wasn’t in charge when other cast members would get the call to go to a crime scene. It is so much better when McGarrett is clearly in charge and handling all the calls and calling all the shots instead of everyone having their hand in it.”

Many fans wanted resolution of old McGarrett storylines from past seasons. Jan McGee of Rochester, New York, commented on Facebook that “It’s time to settle some old storylines that just vanished,” especially with Doris McGarrett (Christine Lahti), McGarrett’s mother who is an agent in the CIA. The last time we saw her was in the 150th episode in season seven.

FINDING LOVE

One of the biggest suggestions from fans had to be about McGarrett, and other characters, finding love. Tammy Hanse commented on Facebook that she “[wants] to see Danny and Rachel’s relationship developing closer, possibly planning a wedding.” Other fans want to see Danny, Steve, and Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) find “new healthy relationships.” Athena Ritchie of Myrtle Beach wondered “if Adam [will] start a relationship with Tamiko Masuda (Brittany Ishibashi) just to take him down or [if] Adam [will get] back into the old business. Maybe Junior and Tani have a beautiful relationship. [There are] so many ways to write [the] storylines.”

But the biggest storyline fans want to see when it comes to love, is one that focuses on McGarrett and Catherine rekindling their romance. “The first thing that came to mind for me was seeing Steve and Catherine reunited,” wrote Susan Morrell of Utah in an email. Pati Durant commented that she would “love to see Steve give that ring to Cathrine— we all know that is his soulmate.”

Sharon Wlodarsky agreed on Facebook, writing “It saddens me to watch him live through other people’s lives with their families and he is alone. It has been ten years now. Enough is enough. He deserves a family. Catherine would be a dream come true for him. He still loves her and she still loves him. I can’t see him with anyone else.”

While there are many fans on the other side of the Catherine fence, it seems if nothing else, fans wish that McGarrett would find a strong relationship to fulfill his life. They also want more of the ohana portrayed in the episodes, and characters who compliment and love each other as an ohana should.

