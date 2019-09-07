Man, 26, in critical condition after going unconscious while diving

A 26-year-old diver is in critical condition this afternoon after he was diving with a group and became unresponsive in the water off Maunalua Bay.
Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a 911 call for a cardiac arrest offshore Kahala Beach just before 10 a.m., officials said.
Lifeguards responded by rescue watercraft and transported him to shore, where they performed CPR. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the city’s Emergency Medical Services department.
