Man, 18, hospitalized after H-3 motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday night.
The motorcyclist was traveling on the H-3 heading eastbound near the Likelike Highway offramp around 8 p.m. Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and took the man to a local trauma center.
