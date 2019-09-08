 Man in early 20’s allegedly shot at Ala Moana Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:40 a.m.

Paramedics treated and transported a man after he was allegedly shot at Ala Moana Center early this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to Lucky Strike Social just before 1:15 a.m. today and found a man in his early 20’s who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition.

