Man in early 20’s allegedly shot at Ala Moana Center

Paramedics treated and transported a man after he was allegedly shot at Ala Moana Center early this morning.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to Lucky Strike Social just before 1:15 a.m. today and found a man in his early 20’s who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.