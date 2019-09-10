9/11 ceremony set for Tamarind Park

A remembrance ceremony to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks will be held today in Tamarind Park at Bishop Square in downtown Honolulu from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
The annual event, which will mark the 18th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon that left nearly 3,000 dead, is free and open to the public.
Roy Amemiya, managing director for the City and County of Honolulu, will deliver the keynote address.
The event will be attended by representatives of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
