Woman rescued after fall at Iao Valley State Park

The Maui Fire Department rescued today a 19-year-old Austrian woman who fell above designated trails in Iao Valley State Park and lost consciousness this afternoon.

The woman fell backwards from about five feet while standing on a rock, struck the back of her head and fell unconscious. She had a cut to the head and was bleeding.

A person who was with her hiked 20 minutes until she could get phone reception and called for help.

The woman regained consciousness and was talking when rescuers got to her.

She was taken to the hospital by Medic 1 ambulance.