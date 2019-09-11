Power unstable at Terminals 1 and 2 at Honolulu airport

Electrical power is unstable at Terminals 1 and 2 this morning at Daniel K. Inouye Airport.
The state Department of Transportation announced the situation in a tweet this morning, but noted that takeoffs and landings were not affected. However, TSA operations may be affected.
