More record highs seen, even muggier weather looms for weekend

Tradewind speeds are on the way down for the rest of the work week, weather forecasters said, and uncomfortably warm and humid conditions are expected for the Hawaiian isles this weekend.

A new surface high pressure system moving in from the west is the cause of the diminishing trades, according to the National Weather Service. It will also feel quite warm for the next few days due to lighter trades and local sea surface temperatures that are warmer than normal.

Today’s highs range from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit, with trades from 15 to 20 miles per hour. Lows range from 74 degrees to 79.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, is expected to reach as high as 98 degrees in Kapolei and Kahului, 97 in Lihue, 95 in Honolulu and 94 in Hilo.

Heading into the weekend, the remnants of Juliette are expected to continue tracking west-northwest, the NWS said, and eventually pass by to the north of the isles.

Over the weekend, the wind flow is expected to shift to the east-southeast, or perhaps even southeast, forecasters said, and a surface trough will likely spread deep tropical moisture over state from the southeast. The moisture is expected to reach the Big Island on Saturday, then spread across the smaller isles from Saturday night into Sunday.

More record temperatures were set on Tuesday, continuing what has been a summer full of record highs.

On Tuesday, a record high of 90 degrees was set at Lihue, surpassing the previous record of 88 set in 2017. A high of 92 degrees at Honolulu matched the previous record of 92 set in 2009.

Record highs and ties have been set daily since the start of September in Lihue, Honolulu, Kahului. Lihue has recorded a total of 10 record highs so far this month.