Water main break blocks lanes in Kuliouou

A water main break has closed some lanes in East Oahu tonight, police said.
The break was located at Kuliouou Road and Keoki Place and was blocking the left turn lane into Kuliouou from Kalanianaole Highway in the Koko Head direction.
Police said at about 7:40 p.m. that motorists should use Elelupe Road to enter Kuliouou.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.