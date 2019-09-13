Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in Waipahu armed robbery

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a gas station robbery in Waipahu.
The suspect entered the 76 gas station at 94-120 Farrington Highway at about 6:05 a.m. Sunday. Police said he brandished a black handgun, demanded money and fled.
Police released a surveillance video that shows the suspect wearing a black hooded sweater or jacket and pants at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
