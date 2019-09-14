Kiko strengthens in East Pacific, expected to become hurricane today

Tropical Storm Kiko strengthened in the East Pacific Ocean overnight, and forecasters from the National Weather Service expect the storm to become a hurricane later today.

As of 5 a.m. today, Kiko was located about 665 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, moving west at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

According to forecasters, Kiko’s continued path over warm water in a low wind shear environment over the next day or two should allow for “additional intensification,” although the storm is expected to move into cooler waters and encounter increasing wind shear that will contribute to a steady weakening early next week east of Hawaii.

Closer to the islands, forecasters are watching a pair of disturbances south of the state. As of 2 a.m. today, one area of low pressure was located about 600 miles south-southwest of Honolulu, with slow development possible over the weekend as the system moves toward the northwest.

A second disturbance is located about 850 miles southeast of Hawaii island and is slowly moving to the west-northwest. Both systems have approximately a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next five days.

Hot and humid weather conditions are expected to continue, forecasters said, with increasing clouds and showers across the state through Monday.