GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii visits No. 23 Washington

2:10 p.m.

Three drives, three TDs for Washington.

This time, Jacob Eason goes 28 yards to true freshman Puka Nacua for a 21-0 lead with 6:02 left in the opening quarter.

* * * * *

The Huskies make it 14-0 on Sean McGrew’s 22-yard run. The scoring drive was preceded when safety Myles Bryant intercepted Cole McDonald. It was McDonald’s sixth pick of the year, and Washington’s first takeaway this season.

* * * * *

It took only 76 seconds for the Huskies to take a 7-0 lead. Jacob Eason’s 47-yard scoring pass to tight end Hunter Bryan capped the opening drive.

* * * * *

On the second play of the game, safety Khoury Bethley is ejected for targeting.

PREGAME

During an emotional team meeting last night, the Warriors received a call from Dayton Furuta, who underwent ankle surgery on Wednesday. Furuta asked that quarterback Cole McDonald take his place as team captain.

—

We’re a little more than an hour away from kickoff at Husky Stadium. Here are some key matchups:

> UH receivers vs. UW secondary: The Huskies’ base is a five-DB secondary, led by safety Myles Bryant. He is the only returning starter in the group. Corners Keith Taylor and Kyler Gordon are long and fast. But the Huskies have not forced a turnover this year, and they will be challenged to defend the Warriors’ speedy receivers. Look for Melquise Stovall to get some extended playing time at slotback. That would put three of the fastest Warriors on the field at the same time. Slotback Cedric Byrd and right wideout JoJo Ward are burners.