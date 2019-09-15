Flood advisory issued for Windward Oahu

A flood advisory has been issued for Windward Oahu tonight.
At 6:37 p.m., radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers over the Koolau Range, affecting areas from Kaneohe to Laie. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. The Manoa, Waihi and Waiakeakua streams have started to rise.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Ahuimanu, Hauula, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kahuku, Waikane, Laie, Waiahole, Manoa, Punaluu, Kaneohe Marine Base and Kahaluu.
