Police search for driver who slammed into Kahala garage

Honolulu police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Kahala garage on Saturday and ran away, leaving a passenger in the vehicle seriously injured.

Police said the driver was speeding westbound on Kolohala Street at about 7:15 p.m. and drove through a stop sign before careening into a yard on the opposite side of Elepaio Street.

The driver crashed into a rock wall at 540 Elepaio St. that is part of the home’s garage, and also hit two parked vehicles inside the garage before fleeing.

Police said the driver has not been identified and that two passengers inside, a man and a woman, were both from Honolulu and 34 years old.

The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but her condition later improved.