Flash flood warning for Kauai canceled, Hanalei Elementary remains closed

An ealier flash flood warning for the island of Kauai has been canceled.
Kuhio Highway at the Hanalei bridge on Kauai has been reopened, according to Kauai police. However, the closure of Hanalei Elementary School remains in effect, the state Department of Education said. No other public schools are affected.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.