Mountain View man charged with firearms offenses

Hawaii County police charged a 48-year-old Mountain View man with firearms offenses after he was found to have a 9 mm rifle, an illegal high-capacity magazine and ammunition for the rifle.
A woman called police Friday at about 7:36 p.m. after a man left a Hilo home armed with a firearm after allegedly making some concerning statements, police said.
Police said a search warrant was issued after the report regarding Vernon Fergestrom.
Police stopped Fergerstrom a short while later at a business on Kanoelehua Avenue, and a traffic stop was made. Based on the officer’s interactions with the driver, he was arested for place to keep firearms.
Police also recovered the truck.
Police applied for a search warrant and found the 9 mm rifle, the high-capacity magazine and ammunition for the rifle, which was unloaded.
Police, after conferring with the prosecutor’s office, charged Fergerstrom with place to keep; unloaded firearms not pistols/revolvers; and place to keep ammunition.
His bail was set at $2,500.
