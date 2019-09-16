Mountain View man charged with firearms offenses

Hawaii County police charged a 48-year-old Mountain View man with firearms offenses after he was found to have a 9 mm rifle, an illegal high-capacity magazine and ammunition for the rifle.

A woman called police Friday at about 7:36 p.m. after a man left a Hilo home armed with a firearm after allegedly making some concerning statements, police said.

Police said a search warrant was issued after the report regarding Vernon Fergestrom.

Police stopped Fergerstrom a short while later at a business on Kanoelehua Avenue, and a traffic stop was made. Based on the officer’s interactions with the driver, he was arested for place to keep firearms.

Police also recovered the truck.

Police applied for a search warrant and found the 9 mm rifle, the high-capacity magazine and ammunition for the rifle, which was unloaded.

Police, after conferring with the prosecutor’s office, charged Fergerstrom with place to keep; unloaded firearms not pistols/revolvers; and place to keep ammunition.

His bail was set at $2,500.